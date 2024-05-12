Bundy confirmed Sunday in an interview with Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com that he filed his retirement papers over the winter and has ended his playing career.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 First-Year Player Draft, Bundy quickly rose through the Orioles' minor-league system and made his MLB debut as a 19-year-old in 2012, when he emerged as arguably the top pitching prospect in baseball. He would go another four years before he resurfaced in the majors, with Tommy John surgery and a shoulder injury keeping him off the field for all of 2013 and much of 2014 and 2015. Bundy enjoyed improved health from the start of the 2016 season onward, but he never fully regained the velocity he displayed as a prospect and often struggled to keep the ball in the yard. The right-hander ultimately appeared in parts of eight seasons in the majors from 2012 through 2022, posting a 54-65 record, 4.74 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 910.2 innings with the Orioles, Angels and Twins. Bundy had most recently spent time in the Mets organization in 2023, but he had been a free agent since July after he turned in a 10.08 ERA over 25 innings with Triple-A Syracuse prior to being released.