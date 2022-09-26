Bundy (8-8) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two in 3.1 innings to take the loss during Sunday's game against the Angels.

Bundy hasn't been particularly effective recently, and Sunday's start marked his fourth consecutive outing in which he's failed to last at least five innings. Although he's been charged with just two losses across that span, he's posted a 9.18 ERA in 16.2 innings over those four starts. The right-hander tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Detroit on Saturday.