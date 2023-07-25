The Mets released Bundy on Monday.

Bundy joined the Mets on a minor-league deal in late March and was never able to earn a promotion to the big club after posting a 10.08 ERA and 1.96 WHIP over 25 innings in six starts with Triple-A Syracuse before landing on the club's 7-day injured list May 29. Syracuse activated Bundy over the weekend, but he didn't make another appearance before the Mets opted to part ways with the 30-year-old. Bundy will have to settle for another minor-league deal with another organization if he wants to keep his playing career going.