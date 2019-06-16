Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Whiffs eight in loss
Bundy (3-8) took the loss Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over five frames.
The strikeouts tied Bundy's season high, but the outing was decent at best overall. He didn't allow any runs through the first five innings but was pulled with no outs in the sixth after allowing hits to the first four batters, three of whom would come around to score. Bundy has an unremarkable 4.44 ERA on the season, though that's at least over a run better than his 5.45 mark from last season. He'll next pitch Thursday in Seattle.
