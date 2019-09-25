Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Wins seventh game

Bundy (7-14) allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts across seven innings while earning a victory against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

He's pitched better than his record indicates, especially lately, as he is 2-1 with a 3.46 ERA in his last seven starts. Bundy's season ERA and WHIP are still above his career norms, but his numbers are better than what they were a year ago. He is 7-14 with a 4.79 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 162 strikeouts in 161.2 innings this season. Unless he appears in relief, those will be his final 2019 numbers.