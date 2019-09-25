Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Wins seventh game
Bundy (7-14) allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts across seven innings while earning a victory against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
He's pitched better than his record indicates, especially lately, as he is 2-1 with a 3.46 ERA in his last seven starts. Bundy's season ERA and WHIP are still above his career norms, but his numbers are better than what they were a year ago. He is 7-14 with a 4.79 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 162 strikeouts in 161.2 innings this season. Unless he appears in relief, those will be his final 2019 numbers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...