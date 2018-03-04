Gamboa was moved to minor-league camp Sunday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Gamboa pitched just one inning of Grapefruit League ball this spring. In said game he allowed two runs on one hit and three walks. The 33-year-old doesn't figure to carry much fantasy value this season and will likely open the year at Triple-A Norfolk.

