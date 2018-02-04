Play

Gamboa has been invited to attend the Orioles' spring training as a non-roster invitee.

While Gamboa will attend major-league camp, it's unlikely that he'll open the upcoming season in the big club's bullpen. During the 2017 campaign he pitched at the Triple-A level for both the Dodgers and Rangers, posting an ERA of at least 5.40 with each organization.

