Orioles' Jesmuel Valentin: Joins Orioles on minor-league deal
Valentin signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Thursday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Valentin reached the majors for the first time with the Phillies last season, hitting .177/.258/.304. The Orioles don't have a particularly tough roster to crack, but nothing in Valentin's track record suggests he's likely to carve out anything more than a utility role.
