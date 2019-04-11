Valentin signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Thursday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Valentin reached the majors for the first time with the Phillies last season, hitting .177/.258/.304. The Orioles don't have a particularly tough roster to crack, but nothing in Valentin's track record suggests he's likely to carve out anything more than a utility role.

