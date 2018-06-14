Valentin went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two doubles in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Rockies.

The home run was essentially meaningless as far as the game was concerned, coming with two outs in the ninth and Philadelphia trailing by six, but it was a memorable one for Valentin as the first homer of his career. The 24-year-old has played sparingly this season, but he's now hitting .296 as a result of the three-hit day.