Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin: Designated for assignment
Valentin was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday.
Valentin was given his first taste of big-league action this season but failed to impress, hitting just .177/.258/.304 in 89 plate appearances. He'll make way on the 40-man roster for fellow utilityman Pedro Florimon, who returned from the 60-day disabled list after recovering from a fractured foot in a corresponding move. Valentin's age (24) and ability to play multiple positions could see him be given a chance by another team, though he hasn't done much to suggest he has much fantasy upside.
