Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin: Outrighted to Triple-A
Valentin was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Valentin will stick in Philadelphia's organization after passing through waivers untouched. Prior to being designated for assignment over the weekend, Valentin hit .177/.258/.304 across 46 games with the Phillies and .240/.346/.341 across 37 games with the IronPigs.
More News
-
Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin: Designated for assignment•
-
Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin: Optioned to minors•
-
Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin: Placed on paternity list•
-
Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin: Homer and two doubles•
-
Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin: Returns from Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...