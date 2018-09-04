Valentin was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Valentin will stick in Philadelphia's organization after passing through waivers untouched. Prior to being designated for assignment over the weekend, Valentin hit .177/.258/.304 across 46 games with the Phillies and .240/.346/.341 across 37 games with the IronPigs.

