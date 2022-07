The Orioles have selected Fabian with the 67th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The Orioles almost landed Fabian last year, but the Red Sox selected him with the 40th overall pick and he didn't end up agreeing to a deal. He went back to Florida and never really improved his shaky hit tool. Fabian projects to add defensive value in the outfield and he has easy plus power, so it will be all about improving his hit tool.