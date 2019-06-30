Broxton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Broxton will be on the bench for the third time in four games in favor of Stevie Wilkerson. Since being acquired from the Mets on May 22, Broxton has slashed .209/.253/.337 with a 44.6 percent strikeout rate. He could be in danger of not only losing his everyday gig in the outfield, but also his spot on the 40-man roster.