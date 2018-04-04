Orioles' Mike Wright: Gives up three earned to Astros
Wright gave up three earned runs on four hits while logging six strikeouts and one walk in Baltimore's 10-6 defeat to Houston on Tuesday.
Wright pitched pretty well on Tuesday but was victimized by Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who touched him up for a two-run inside-the-park home run and a sacrifice fly to account for all three earned runs. Wright has a spot in Baltimore's rotation for the moment but that stands to change with Alex Wood set to join the staff soon.
