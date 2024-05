Webb will miss the rest of the season after undergoing left Achilles tendon surgery, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Webb had been in the final stages of rehabbing from the Tommy John procedure he underwent in 2023, but he will officially be shut down for the rest of the year as he recovers from his latest surgery. The 26-year-old righty expects to be ready for the start of spring training in 2025.