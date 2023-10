Webb signed a two-year, minor-league contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training, although Webb will be limited after having Tommy John surgery in late March. Webb has never appeared in the majors but was on the Royals' 40-man roster at one point. He holds a career 6.11 ERA in the minors but has struck out well over a batter per inning.