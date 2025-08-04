Nate Webb: Cut loose by Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles released Webb on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Webb will become a free agent after posting a 4.33 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 27 innings in 16 appearances with Triple-A Norfolk this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Nathan Webb: Available to make spring debut•
-
Orioles' Nathan Webb: Won't return this season•
-
Orioles' Nathan Webb: Throwing bullpens•
-
Orioles' Nathan Webb: Latches on with Baltimore•
-
Pirates' Nathan Webb: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Pirates' Nathan Webb: Inks MiLB deal with Pittsburgh•