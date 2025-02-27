Webb (Achilles) is listed as one of the Orioles' available pitchers for Thursday's Grapefruit League game versus the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Webb has had tough luck on the injury front during his career, as he missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and the entire 2024 season after undergoing surgery last May to repair a torn left Achilles tendon. After a long rehab from the latter injury, Webb is back to full health and is slated to make his first appearance in a game setting Thursday since March 9, 2023. The 27-year-old righty is likely to open the upcoming season in the bullpen at Triple-A Norfolk.