Webb (elbow) has thrown five bullpen sessions and expects to be ready for game action by early May, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.

Webb had Tommy John surgery last March, so he is getting into the ramp-up phase of his rehab. The right-hander has yet to make his major-league debut, but he should eventually settle in at Triple-A Norfolk once he's fully recovered. Webb signed a two-year, minor-league contract with the Orioles in October.