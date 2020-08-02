Nunez will start at first base and bat third Sunday against the Rays.

Nunez will draw his eighth start in as many games for the Orioles. though the club's primary designated hitter will draw into the field for the fourth time in five days while Chris Davis (knee) remains sidelined. Davis' injury isn't considered a long-term concern, so Nunez should return to his normal offense-only role at some point during the Orioles' upcoming series with the Yankees. After slugging a team-high 31 home runs in 2019, Nunez has gotten off to a slower start to 2020, but he clubbed his first long ball of the season in Saturday's 5-4 win.