Odor is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Odor will sit for the second time since the All-Star break with the Rays bringing southpaw Ryan Yarbrough to the hill for the series finale. Ramon Urias will move over from third base to pick up a start at the keystone in place of Odor, who has opened the second half by going 3-for-17 with a double, two walks, two RBI and one run in five games.