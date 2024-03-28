The Orioles designated McKenna for assignment Thursday.

McKenna and corner infielder/outfielder Tyler Nevin were the Orioles' final cuts as the organization trimmed its active roster to 26 men ahead of Thursday's season opener versus the Angels. The 27-year-old outfielder served mainly in a reserve role during his various stints with the big club in 2023, slashing .254/.316/.361 over 139 plate appearances. The Orioles will hope that McKenna goes unclaimed off waivers so that he can remain in the organization as outfield depth at Triple-A Norfolk.