McKenna has gone 1-for-13 over his first six Grapefruit League games.

McKenna is in a deep battle for a spot on the Orioles' roster. Prospects like Heston Kjerstad, Colton Cowser and Kyle Stowers are all in the mix for at least a reserve role in the outfield. Any of them could also be options at designated hitter, but the team is unlikely to carry more than five total outfielders. At this stage of spring training, McKenna shouldn't be favored to break camp with the team.