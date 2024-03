Burch (undisclosed) was placed on the 60-day injured list at Double-A Bowie on Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The specifics of the injury are unclear, but Burch will be out for at least the first two months of 2024. The 26-year-old appeared in 26 games for Bowie last season and had a 3.07 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 34:21 K:BB across 41 innings.