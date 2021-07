Espinoza was ejected from his start for High-A Fort Wayne on Thursday after umpires detected a sticky substance on his glove following the first inning, Justin Prince of WFFT Fox 55 Fort Wayne reports.

Espinoza could face a suspension if it is determined that he was in fact using an illegal substance. The 23-year-old has mostly struggled in his return to the mound after injuries derailed his 2017-2019 campaigns, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 20 innings.