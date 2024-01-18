Espinoza signed with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball on Monday.

Espinoza spent all of last season with the Padres' Triple-A affiliate, accumulating a 6.15 ERA and 1.68 WHIP through 131.2 innings. The 25-year-old righty pitched 18.1 innings for the Cubs in 2022 with limited success, and he'll now look to hone his craft overseas.