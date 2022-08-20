site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Anderson Espinoza: Recalled from Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Espinoza was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
He was optioned down a few days ago and last pitched in the majors. Espinoza has a 4.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:13 K:BB in 15.1 innings across six appearances. He should work in long relief.
