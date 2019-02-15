Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Throwing bullpen session
Espinoza (elbow) is set to throw a bullpen session Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Espinoza underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2017 and did not pitch during 2018, though the Padres still elected to shield him from the Rule 5 draft by adding him to the 40-man roster in November. The 21-year-old could face live hitters in the near future, but he seems likely to have limited innings during 2019 coming off the surgery and extensive layoff.
