Asuaje was called up from Triple-A El Paso prior to Thursday's game against the Rockies.

Asuaje will take the place of Christian Villanueva, who was placed on the 10-day DL with a fractured finger in a corresponding move. Across 75 games with the Padres this year, Asuaje has slashed just .199/.290/.285 with two home runs, 19 RBI and one stolen base. Even with Villanueva on the shelf, don't expect Asuaje to see much playing time moving forward.