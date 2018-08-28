Richard will undergo surgery on his left knee and miss the rest of the 2018 season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Richard landed on the disabled list earlier Tuesday with left knee inflammation, but it appears the issue is worse than previously indicated. The 34-year-old has been battling the injury since April and could continue to pitch through it, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports, but the team will instead opt for surgery right away rather than further delay the issue. Eric Lauer (forearm) and Luis Perdomo (shoulder) are both currently on minor-league rehab assignments and should slot back into the starting rotation when ready, with Lauer seemingly closer to being activated.