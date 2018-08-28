Padres' Clayton Richard: Set for season-ending knee surgery
Richard will undergo surgery on his left knee and miss the rest of the 2018 season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Richard landed on the disabled list earlier Tuesday with left knee inflammation, but it appears the issue is worse than previously indicated. The 34-year-old has been battling the injury since April and could continue to pitch through it, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports, but the team will instead opt for surgery right away rather than further delay the issue. Eric Lauer (forearm) and Luis Perdomo (shoulder) are both currently on minor-league rehab assignments and should slot back into the starting rotation when ready, with Lauer seemingly closer to being activated.
More News
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Hits disabled list with knee inflammation•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Lit up again in loss•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Gives up five runs in no-decision•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Goes eight strong•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Allows five runs in no-decision•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Getting extra rest•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start