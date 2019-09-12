Clayton Richard: Cut loose
Richard was released by the Blue Jays on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Richard, who has been sidelined since mid-July with a lat injury, hasn't appeared in a game since returning from the injured list at the beginning of September. According to Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan, the veteran southpaw threw a simulated game at the team's spring training facilities Thursday before the Blue Jays decided to part ways with him to free up a spot on their 40-man roster for Elvis Luciano (elbow).
More News
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Back from injury•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Works two frames in rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Rehab start on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Throws bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: To resume throwing soon•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Lands on IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...