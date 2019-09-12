Richard was released by the Blue Jays on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Richard, who has been sidelined since mid-July with a lat injury, hasn't appeared in a game since returning from the injured list at the beginning of September. According to Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan, the veteran southpaw threw a simulated game at the team's spring training facilities Thursday before the Blue Jays decided to part ways with him to free up a spot on their 40-man roster for Elvis Luciano (elbow).

