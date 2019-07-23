Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: To resume throwing soon
Richard (lat) will begin a throwing program this week, Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com reports.
Richard has been out for 10 days with a left lat strain. Given that he'll be back throwing within two weeks of landing on the injured list, he shouldn't be in line for a particularly lengthy absence, though the Blue Jays have yet to provide a target return date.
