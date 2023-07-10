The Padres have selected Head with the 25th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Known for his 70-grade speed and 60-grade center-field defense, Head is currently a groundball hitter who makes solid contact but doesn't drive the ball in the air with any regularity. Given his speed and the fact he hits from the left side, Head should log high batting averages on balls in play, relative to most players with low-end exit velocities. The prep product from Illinois would likely need his swing and/or approach to be overhauled for him to be more than a bottom-third of the lineup hitter whose defense keeps his bat in the lineup.