Padres' Javy Guerra: To join Padres on Friday as 26th man
Guerra will be recalled from Triple-A El Paso prior to Friday's series opener against the Dodgers in Mexico, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Guerra will be utilized as the club's 26th man, an addition given to each team throughout this weekend's three-game series since it's being played in Mexico. The 22-year-old infielder is set to make his major-league debut, and will be available for all three contests before heading back to El Paso. Over 25 games at the Triple-A level this season, Guerra is hitting .244/.296/.511 with five home runs and 18 RBI.
