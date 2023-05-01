Guerra will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Guerra is beginning his second stint with the Rays after he appeared in 17 games for the big club in 2022 before being dealt to Milwaukee in November. The right-hander turned in an 8.64 ERA and 2.28 WHIP in 8.1 innings over his eight relief outings with the Brewers before Tampa Bay re-acquired him Saturday. Guerra maxed out at two innings and 44 pitches during his time with Milwaukee, so he likely won't be asked to work more than once through the batting order Tuesday before turning the game over to bulk reliever Josh Fleming.