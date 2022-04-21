Alfaro went 0-for-2 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in a 6-0 win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Though he didn't collect any hits, Alfaro made an offensive impact from the seventh spot in the order. The backstop reach on a hit-by-pitch in the fifth inning, stole second base and scored on a Trent Grisham double, then knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Working as the Padres' No. 2 catcher, Alfaro has registered a .238/.261/.429 slash line, one homer, two RBI and one stolen base over 23 plate appearances on the season.