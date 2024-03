Alfaro was released by the Cubs on Monday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Alfaro agreed to a minor-league deal that included an invitation to big-league camp with Chicago in December, but he'll head to the open market after failing to make the Opening Day roster. The 30-year-old backstop appeared in 18 games a season ago across stops in Colorado and Boston, but he struggled to a .146 average (7-for-52) with one homer, four RBI and two runs scored.