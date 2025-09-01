Alfaro opted out of his minor-league contract with the Brewers on Monday and was granted his release, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Alfaro has spent the entire 2025 season at Triple-A Nashville, slashing .244/.285/.430 with 15 home runs and 12 stolen bases over 326 plate appearances. With the 32-year-old catcher being denied a promotion to the majors to begin September, Alfaro will now look to find an opportunity elsewhere before the season winds down.