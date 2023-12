The Cubs signed Alfaro to a minor-league contract Wednesday with an invitation to major-league spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Alfaro, 30, batted just .146/.212/.292 with one home run and 15 strikeouts in 52 major-league plate appearances last year between the Rockies and Red Sox. He'll be at least third on Chicago's organizational depth chart at catcher behind Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya.