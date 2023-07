Alfaro signed a one-year contract with the Red Sox on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Alfaro caught on with the Rockies after opting out of his minor-league deal with the Red Sox last month, but he's now back with Boston after Colorado cut him loose and this time he'll head straight to the majors. The 30-year-old will back up Connor Wong at catcher while Reese McGuire (oblique) is sidelined and might also see a little action in the outfield and/or at designated hitter.