Castillo was diagnosed with forearm tightness Tuesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Castillo has dealt with a long list of injuries in recent seasons and suffered another one during his first live batting practice session of the year. Forearm tightness can sometimes be the first sign of a more serious injury, and the Padres should find that out Wednesday when he undergoes another evaluation.
