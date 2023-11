Castillo agreed to a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Castillo has been given an invitation to the major-league side of spring training. The 27-year-old left-hander spent nearly all of 2023 at the Triple-A level, posting a 7.65 ERA and 48:24 K:BB over 37.2 frames. He boasts a 55:16 K:BB over 40.1 career innings in the majors.