Castillo is day-to-day after tests on his left hand came back negative, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Castillo was struck in the hand by a comebacker during a Cactus League appearance Saturday, but he's managed to escape with just a contusion. The 28-year-old is trying to win a bullpen job as a non-roster invitee and has pitched well this spring, allowing two runs with a 6:1 K:BB over seven innings.