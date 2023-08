Castillo was outrighted Thursday to Triple-A Jacksonville, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Castillo passed through waivers unclaimed after getting pushed off the Marlins' 40-man roster. Acquired from the Padres last month in exchange for cash considerations, the 27-year-old lefty reliever has made only three appearances in the majors since the end of his promising 2018 season in San Diego.