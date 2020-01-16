Padres' Luis Campusano: Set to appear in major-league camp
Campusano was invited to the Padres' major-league spring training Thursday.
Campusano was named a co-MVP of the California League last season after logging a .320 batting average with 13 home runs while playing for High-A Lake Elsinore. He struggled in the Arizona Fall League, but he'll get the chance to develop in the spring with the major-league coaching staff. Campusano will likely spend 2020 at the Double-A level.
