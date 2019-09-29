Play

Campusano is hitting .077 (1-for-13) in four games for Peoria of the Arizona Fall League.

Campusano batted .325 with 15 homers for High-A Lake Elsinore this season but has struggled to find his groove in the more competitive AFL, striking out six times in 15 plate appearances. He is one of three top Padres prospects competing in Arizona this fall.

More News
Our Latest Stories