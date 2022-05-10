Voit (biceps) was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
The 31-year-old landed on the shelf April 23 with a biceps tendon injury and will rejoin the big-league roster after a five-game rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso. Voit went 0-for-18 with 12 strikeouts during the rehab stint, which isn't a great sign given his .143/.315/.167 slash line and 31.5 percent strikeout rate prior to the injury. The veteran slugger may need to get on track quickly in order to maintain a regular spot in San Diego's lineup.
