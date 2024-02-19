Voit signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Voit finished the 2023 season with the Mets' Triple-A Syracuse affiliate, posting a 1.058 OPS with 14 home runs through 37 games. He's likely headed back to Syracuse to begin the 2024 campaign, providing a depth option at designated hitter if Mark Vientos flops or needs to play more third base. Voit had just a .549 OPS in 74 plate appearances for the Brewers last season.