Voit opted out of his minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Mayer adds that Voit has officially been released from Triple-A Syracuse, where had posted a shiny 1.058 OPS with 14 home runs and 35 RBI through 37 games. The 32-year-old slugger might already have an opportunity lined up elsewhere as heads back into free agency.