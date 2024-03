Voit was released by the Mets on Tuesday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

It's not clear whether Voit exercised an opt-out or the team simply decided to cut him loose. Voit failed to make the Opening Day roster after managing just a .455 OPS in 14 Grapefruit League contests. He should be able to latch on with another organization but will probably have to go to the minors for a while.